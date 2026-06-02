One non-profit organisation is doing its part to ensure young men between the ages of 16 and 25 are equipped with important life skills to help them succeed.

Speaking during a volunteer clean-up activity at Jessamy Avenue in Beckles Road, founder of The Development Project, Rondell Trim, said the initiative aims to provide young men with a safe space where they can not only learn valuable skills but also express themselves.

Trim explained that participants are being exposed to a range of practical, hands-on skills, including bartending, auto mechanics and landscaping.

He added that the programme goes beyond technical training, placing equal emphasis on the development of soft skills that are essential in today’s society.

One of the directors of The Development Project, Jason Quintyn, said the initiative has partnered with the National Peace Programme and Sagicor.

He said the programme goes beyond personal development, with plans to travel across communities around the island.

Participants will have the opportunity to interact with residents and contribute to community projects, helping to foster a spirit of service and engagement.

Quintyn is also encouraging members of the public to get involved, either as participants or as mentors and teachers who can share their knowledge and experience.

According to Quintyn, any support that contributes to the growth and development of these young men is a positive step forward.