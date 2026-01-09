Hilda Skeene Breakfast Programme Gets Welcomed Boost

The breakfast programme at the Hilda Skeene Primary School has received a boost.

Thanks to the efforts of a student’s grandmother and a donation from Unicomer Barbados Limited, which answered her call, the school now has a working stove.

Principal Wayne Bryan says the stove will be used not only for the breakfast programme but to enhance the delivery of parts of the school’s curriculum.

And he called on other businesses across Barbados to support schools, saying early investment in children benefits the entire nation.

Grandparent Jennifer Babb, who sought out the assistance, was extremely grateful for the donation.