More Families Seeking Help for Food This Christmas

More families are struggling to put food on the table this Christmas compared to previous years.

That is according to the president of the Christ Church Parish Church Social Outreach Ministry, Lennox Prescod, who says the requests for assistance have increased this year, amid challenging economic conditions.

And this year, the Church is stepping in to help by distributing 80 food hampers to parishioners and members of the community, with the assistance of the Lions Club of Barbados South.