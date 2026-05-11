May 11, 2026

Related Stories

Sharmari-Greenidge-Lewis-Ex-Police-Association-of-Barbados-CARIFTA-

Ex-Police Association honours CARIFTA gold medallist

admin May 11, 2026
Ohana-Gloves-Over-Guns-Boxing-May-2026-

‘Gloves Over Guns’ project relaunched in Carrington Village

admin May 11, 2026
Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Rain-Thunderstorms-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-2-

Weather forecast for Monday, May 11, 2026

admin May 11, 2026
Cricket-Bat-Field-Sports-stock-

Pride and Red Force share honours on opening day

admin May 10, 2026
closed-sign-462022.2-CBC-News-Barbados

MTW offices to close for staff function

admin May 10, 2026
Janelle-Little-Literacy-

Reading challenges prompt national literacy initiative

admin May 10, 2026

Regional News

Mother-and-son to host mental health workshop in Barbados Christopher-Roberts-Alison-Roberts-Jordan-Managing-Our-Mental-CIC- 1

Mother-and-son to host mental health workshop in Barbados

May 11, 2026
Ex-Police Association honours CARIFTA gold medallist Sharmari-Greenidge-Lewis-Ex-Police-Association-of-Barbados-CARIFTA- 2

Ex-Police Association honours CARIFTA gold medallist

May 11, 2026
‘Gloves Over Guns’ project relaunched in Carrington Village Ohana-Gloves-Over-Guns-Boxing-May-2026- 3

‘Gloves Over Guns’ project relaunched in Carrington Village

May 11, 2026
Weather forecast for Monday, May 11, 2026 Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Rain-Thunderstorms-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-2- 4

Weather forecast for Monday, May 11, 2026

May 11, 2026

You may have missed

Christopher-Roberts-Alison-Roberts-Jordan-Managing-Our-Mental-CIC-

Mother-and-son to host mental health workshop in Barbados

admin May 11, 2026
Sharmari-Greenidge-Lewis-Ex-Police-Association-of-Barbados-CARIFTA-

Ex-Police Association honours CARIFTA gold medallist

admin May 11, 2026
Ohana-Gloves-Over-Guns-Boxing-May-2026-

‘Gloves Over Guns’ project relaunched in Carrington Village

admin May 11, 2026
Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Rain-Thunderstorms-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-2-

Weather forecast for Monday, May 11, 2026

admin May 11, 2026