Mother-and-son to host mental health workshop in Barbados

A mother-and-son team from England have offered their support to people in Barbados dealing with mental health issues.

Having experienced such challenges himself during the COVID-19 lockdowns, founder of Managing Our Mental CIC, Christopher Roberts, says they will host a workshop on Wednesday to assist those in need.

He has invited anyone, like himself, who feels there may be no way out to join them as they work through some of the challenges they are facing.

Community Outreach and Partnership Lead for Managing Our Mental CIC, Alison Roberts-Jordan, says it is important for people struggling with mental health issues to have a space where they can feel heard.

She says it is also important to reach those who are not easily accessible, as well as those experiencing financial difficulties.