Pinelands Creative Workshop launches youth initiative

The Pinelands Creative Workshop has launched a new initiative aimed at helping children better understand themselves and express their emotions through creative activities.

The programme, titled “Find Your Balance”, uses elements of drama, rhythm and art as a form of creative therapy to encourage children to explore both their environments and personal identities.

Organisers say the initiative is designed to strengthen confidence, self-awareness and meaningful connections among participants.

Speaking at the University of the West Indies Global Campus, Chief Executive Officer of the Pinelands Creative Workshop, Sophia Greaves, explained that the programme is specifically focused on children making the transition from primary to secondary school.

Ms Greaves noted that the initiative is comprehensive enough to equip children with important life and coping skills during what can often be a challenging transitional period.

She added that, through creative engagement, children are given a safe space to build emotional resilience while developing stronger communication and interpersonal skills.

Ms Greaves also said that while the programme is designed to help students better navigate secondary school, many of the lessons being taught can also be applied to their social interactions and home environments.