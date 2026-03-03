Prescod pushes for expanded psychological services in education
Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with day-to-day responsibility for Pan-Africanism and Culture, Trevor Prescod, is calling for sociologists and psychologists to play a greater role in schools where there may be mental health challenges.
He raised the issue as the Ministry of Educational Transformation became the first Ministry to take the floor in the Well of Parliament yesterday, as debate on the Appropriation Bill, 2026 got under way.