Public service vehicle (PSV) operators Jamal Gibson and Christopher Barker are being hailed as heroes after helping a sick passenger.

On January 14, the driver and conductor were captured on social media driving into the Maurice Byer Polyclinic in St Peter, to take an elderly lady who was unwell to get medical attention.

Director of the Transport Authority, Ruth Holder, says acts of kindness like this, from PSV operators, make a difference.

Mr Gibson and Mr Barker were given gift certificates to attend the ongoing PSV training at the Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute through the Barbados Community College.