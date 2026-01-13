Salvation Army Food Programme Gets Boost from Mark Master Masons
The work of the Salvation Army has been strengthened.
The organisation received a donation on Monday from the District Grand Lodge of Mark Master Masons of the South and East Caribbean.
The contribution included both produce and monetary support for the Army’s Food Programme.
District Grand Tyler Kofi Hinds said the initiative will be expanded into a quarterly event.
