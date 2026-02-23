School pan showcase may become annual event

A secondary school pan showcase that began as a fundraiser may now become an annual event.

The production, titled “When the Stars Align”, was held Saturday at the Springer Memorial School, with eight schools participating in the musical showcase.

Principal Sonja Goodridge said the overwhelming success of the event has organisers planning to make it an annual production. She added that it is encouraging to see young people engaged in positive activities, especially at a time when negative stories often dominate headlines.