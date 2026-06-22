Sports Minister urges fathers to mentor other young men

Minister of Sports and Community Empowerment Charles Griffith is appealing to fathers to mentor their children and not leave that responsibility to the streets.

In fact, he wants fathers not only to parent their own children, but also to nurture and mentor other young males in their communities.

The Minister made the plea while addressing the congregation at the Messiah Wesleyan Holiness Church on Messiah Street, St John, where he participated in Sunday’s Father’s Day service.

Minister Griffith says that while there is a parenting crisis on the island, he does not believe the issue is beyond repair.