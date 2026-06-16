Students gain agricultural and entrepreneurial training

Fifteen young men from the Frederick Smith Secondary School have gained hands-on training in agriculture, food production and entrepreneurship through a programme aimed at strengthening academic engagement and personal development.

The seven-week initiative was a collaboration between the school and the Caribbean Centre for Agricultural Research and Innovation at The University of the West Indies, entitled Learning Cooperative: Securing Futures, Saving Lives.

Acting Principal of the Frederick Smith Secondary School, Shanelle Waithe, said that the project, which started as a targeted programme for at-risk youth, has now blossomed into a model for project-based and integrated learning.

She was speaking at the closing ceremony held at the institution in Trents, St James.