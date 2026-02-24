Students told they are Parkinson Memorial’s future

Students of Parkinson Memorial School are being reminded that the future of their institution rests in their hands — not the Ministry, not the teachers and not the Principal.

That message came from Apostle Dr Marlon Husbands during the school’s 65th Anniversary Church Service, held at People’s Cathedral Monday morning.

Dr Husbands also challenged students to go the extra mile, encouraging them to study for at least three minutes every day outside their regular homework.