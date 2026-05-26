Temporary relief for St Joseph residents admin Published: May 26, 2026 | Updated: May 26, 2026 1 min read Some St Joseph residents received temporary relief Whit Monday after enduring a prolonged period of water woes. Trevor Thorpe has the details. Post navigation Previous: English pair capture King of the Hill Rally honours Related Stories English pair capture King of the Hill Rally honours admin May 26, 2026 Weymouth Wales secure fifth straight league title admin May 26, 2026 Air Peace dismisses safety concerns over Lagos flights admin May 26, 2026 Officials urged to strengthen Caribbean-Africa ties admin May 25, 2026 Prime Minister Mottley leads tributes to Larry Tatem admin May 25, 2026 Air Peace eyes increased Barbados service admin May 25, 2026 Regional News Temporary relief for St Joseph residents 1 Temporary relief for St Joseph residents May 26, 2026 English pair capture King of the Hill Rally honours 2 English pair capture King of the Hill Rally honours May 26, 2026 Weymouth Wales secure fifth straight league title 3 Weymouth Wales secure fifth straight league title May 26, 2026 Air Peace dismisses safety concerns over Lagos flights 4 Air Peace dismisses safety concerns over Lagos flights May 26, 2026