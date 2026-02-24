UK head teacher strengthening Caribbean connections

A UK head teacher is reconnecting with her Caribbean roots and bringing that experience back to the classroom.

Sonia Clement, whose mother is from Trinidad and Tobago, regularly visits the region to deepen her understanding of its history and culture.

She said many young people in the UK have a natural desire to connect with their heritage, but they need the right opportunities to do so.

Her school is currently partnering with St Leonards Boys’ School in Barbados to explore the arts and strengthen cultural ties.