Young mothers complete employment readiness programme

Thirteen young mothers are one step closer to financial independence after gaining the skills needed to secure employment or start their own businesses.

The women graduated from the inaugural “Level Up” Employment Readiness Programme, hosted by the registered charity Unborn Justice.

The initiative, funded by the People Development Third Sector Grant Facility, is designed to address the economic challenges faced by young, vulnerable parents whose education and employment opportunities have been interrupted by early parenthood.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at Sky Mall, Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector, Colin Jordan, underscored the importance of the initiative.

Minister Jordan also highlighted Government’s commitment to strengthening the third sector.