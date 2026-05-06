Puppies in prison: Incarcerated women help to train and transform animals in US

By Abby Wray

TOPEKA, Kansas (KAKE) — A program that benefits cats, dogs, the Helping Hands Humane Society and the residents of Topeka Correctional Facility, the only women’s prison in the state, offers its residents the chance to not only train animals before they are adopted, but also cuddle with kittens and puppies for a purpose.

About a year ago, Topeka Correctional Facility started the PHAT cat program- placing homeless and terrific cats- where residents would care for and nurse kittens and cats in need.

That program has grown and expanded, and now includes Pawsitive Pathways, allowing residents training opportunities that are truly transformational. Because of these programs, now both incarcerated women and local animals in need have a new leash on life.

Ruby Mata-Hernandez is one of 16 residents at Topeka Correctional Facility with a big responsibility.

“Cause that’s what we do, we train them, we care for them, and we make sure they are not dogs that bite,” explained Mata-Hernandez.

She’s part of the Pawsitive Pathways program, helping to provide behavioral, obedience, leashing, and kennel training to dogs from the Helping Hands Humane Society.

“It’s a rewarding feeling because they grow so fast, and I just love playing with them. They have a little personality, each one of them- this is Nova right here,” said Mata-Hernandez.

Mata-Hernandez says she had never really had a dog before her time in prison, so it’s taken time to learn every aspect of caring for the animals full-time, but she says it’s all worth it.

Residents work in three shifts, and they are in charge of bathing the dogs and sanitizing their facilities. And there can be a lot to clean with upwards of 70 animals in their care at one time.

The program actually started as the PHAT cat program – placing homeless and terrific cats, but now, dogs and cats alike receive training and care from residents of the prison.

Topeka Correctional Facility got its first dog back in August 2025, but the program has grown since then. Now residents spend about three hours a day training little puppies like this, while the bigger dogs require about six hours of training on a daily basis.

Helping Hands Humane Society says when the animals leave the prison for adoption, they’re incredibly well socialized, far exceeding the original expectations of the program.

“We get compliments when people come to adopt of how friendly, and well-behaved, and already learning training these puppies and kitties are that they’re meeting, so we know that they are getting really good quality interactions with the people out there,” said Emi Griess, the communications coordinator at His Helping Hands Humane Society.

So far, 138 animals have come through the program- each one quickly adopted after 6-11 weeks of training at the prison.

“It makes me feel accomplished at the end. Even if it’s sad when the puppies leave, it makes me feel good that I did something productive,” said Mata-Hernandez.

Another incredibly positive aspect is an incentive program that reaches all residents at Topeka Correctional. “People will actually stay out of trouble in order to cuddle with the puppies for 15 minutes,” explained Mata-Hernandez.

Officials say that since puppy cuddle time has been offered as an incentive, disciplinary reports at the prison have decreased 27%.

“They help people that are going through things. Like being with a puppy makes everything better,” said Mata-Hernandez.

The goal of the program is not just to benefit the animals, but the people taking care of them, too.

“Some of them, when they leave, they’re going to be able to work at any kennel they want to or maybe even get their foot in the door at a grooming salon for pets or those types of things,” said Ashley Jackman, a TCF employee and PREA compliance manager.

Mata-Hernandez says when she gets out of prison, she wants to pursue dog training, providing puppies with consistency and care to transform their lives.

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