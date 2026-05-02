$1.7 million investment as Barbados prepares for CAC Games

Around $1.7 million is being spent as Barbados prepares to send a large contingent of 175 athletes to this summer’s Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The event, which runs from July 24 to August 8, will see over 6,000 athletes from 37 nations competing across 40 sports, and Barbados will be well represented, especially in the team sports.

Chef de Mission Dr. Adrian Lorde says the Dominican Republic is ready to host the region.

The Barbados hockey teams make up the biggest contingent leaving these shores.