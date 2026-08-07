A group of 11 Sea Cadets is travelling to Hong Kong today to take part in a 10-day international exchange camp.

The young people departed from the Grantley Adams International Airport this afternoon.

Lieutenant Coast Guard Jerome Belle of the Barbados Sea Cadets says the contingent will take part in training and various cultural activities.

Acting Commandant of the Barbados Cadet Corps, John Morodore, saw off the contingent at the airport. He says the initiative aims to provide the cadets with new experiences.

Leading Seaman Kris Elle Agard-Jasper says she is excited to try new foods.