Seventeen young people are celebrating a significant personal achievement after successfully completing the King’s Trust International Team Programme.

The 12-week initiative equipped participants from the programme’s 56th cohort with valuable skills and experiences to prepare them for the future.

The graduates celebrated their achievement at a ceremony held at Solidarity House under the theme, “Celebrating Growth, Achievement and New Beginnings”.

In his remarks, team coordinator Sergeant Roger Williams applauded the graduates for their growth throughout the programme and encouraged them to continue developing their skills and abilities.