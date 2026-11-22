Seventeen-year-old Roshauna Clarke is the winner of the Criminal Justice Research and Planning Unit’s Youth Speak-Off Competition.

She was among seven finalists in the competition, which concluded last evening at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel.

During her seven-minute presentation, themed “Dear Barbados: The Architecture of Peace for Our Next Sixty Years”, Clarke proposed the introduction of a “Safe Passage and Youth Co-op Model”.

A member of the Youth Parliament, Clarke also proposed establishing a binding agreement between the Barbados Police Service, the Ministry of Educational Transformation and the Criminal Justice Research and Planning Unit.