Seventeen young people are the most recent participants of the Barbados Police Service and King’s Trust International Team Programme.

The youth are between the ages of 16 and 25, and form the King’s Trust International Team South, located at the Drax Hall Pavilion and Resource Centre, St George.

Organisers say that after participating in the 12-week programme, they hope the participants will be better equipped to pursue opportunities to improve their lives.

During yesterday’s orientation for the 57th cohort, Coordinator, Sergeant Hallam Jemmott, says the main objective of the training is to help the young people with self-development.

Sergeant Jemmott says such a programme is important to help steer the youth away from a life of crime.