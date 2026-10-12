The Barbados Police Service has arrested and formally charged Trishtan Antone Barker-Savoury, 18, of 1st Avenue, Birds River, Deacons Road, St. Michael.

He has been charged with the following offences:

Robbery – September 30, 2026

Theft – October 3, 2026

Escaping Lawful Custody – October 3, 2026

Barker-Savoury appeared before Acting Magistrate Shakieda Sealy in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #2 on October 12, 2026.

He was not allowed to plead to the offences and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds.

He is scheduled to reappear on Monday, November 9, 2026.