The 2026 Barbados National Senior Games are now officially over.

The closing ceremony was held over the weekend at Barbados Community College, which included the presentation of the Rawle Clarke Legacy Awards, which were given to the most senior participant in each sport.

This year, 21 senior athletes were recognised.

Among them were Baron Hutchinson in archery; Gloria McCollin in athletics; Othneil Harewood in chess; Greg Downie in cycling; Ricardo Seale in hockey; Mona Alleyne in netball; Rudolph Nurse in road tennis; Cavour Morris in rugby; Sylvester Maynard in skating; David Harris in table tennis; Grafton Cobham in tennis; and Coreen Brathwaite in volleyball.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Adrian Forde, spoke of the intention for a bigger Senior Games in 2027, that will go beyond competition.