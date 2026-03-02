The 2026 Budgetary Proposals and Financial Statement for Barbados is set for Monday, March 16, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.

The highly anticipated event will be presented by Minister of Finance, Ryan Straughn.

He will outline Government’s spending and revenue plans.

Minister Straughn was speaking ahead of today’s sitting of the Estimates of Expenditure and Revenue for the financial year 2026/2027, which featured the Ministry of Educational Transformation in the Well of Parliament.

He says there is a full week ahead.