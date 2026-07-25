It’s official. The 2026 Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De-Crop Finals will still take place this Friday, but at the National Botanical Gardens instead of the original venue, Kensington Oval.

Confirmation came from the National Cultural Foundation (NCF).

It says that after consultations with calypsonians and tent managers, it was agreed that the National Botanical Gardens was the best venue for the competition.

Kensington Oval was ruled out because preparations for Wednesday’s State Service of Thanksgiving for National Hero, The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers, do not allow enough time to prepare the same venue for the finals.

The NCF says the decision has the full support of the finalists, tent managers, Government and its Board of Management.

It also says teams are now preparing the National Botanical Gardens for Friday’s competition.

Finalist Ronnie “De Announcer” Clarke says calypsonians are pleased about the move.

He also made it clear that the calypsonians never requested that Sir Garfield’s funeral be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, Manager of the Kooyman All Stars Calypso Tent, Eleanor Rice, says her colleagues are also comfortable with the decision.

She adds that they are now hoping for good weather on the day.