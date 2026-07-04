2026 Prime Minister’s Cup launched with historic milestones admin Published: July 4, 2026 | Updated: July 4, 2026 1 minute read The 2026 edition of the Prime Minister’s Cup was launched last evening at Hotel Indigo, Hastings. And this year’s tournament has some historic milestones. Post navigation Previous: Men urge to take more active role in caregivingNext: BWU raises concerns over treatment of migrant workers Related Stories 1 minute read BWU raises concerns over treatment of migrant workers admin July 4, 2026 1 minute read Crop Over 2026 officially begins admin July 4, 2026 1 minute read Men urge to take more active role in caregiving admin July 4, 2026 1 minute read Education Minister to meet with parents on transformation process admin July 4, 2026 1 minute read Promotions announced in top ranks of Barbados Police Service admin July 4, 2026 1 minute read Sandals staff engage in clean-up initiative in Dover community admin July 4, 2026 Regional News Crop Over 2026 officially begins 1 Crop Over 2026 officially begins July 4, 2026 BWU raises concerns over treatment of migrant workers 2 BWU raises concerns over treatment of migrant workers July 4, 2026 2026 Prime Minister’s Cup launched with historic milestones 3 2026 Prime Minister’s Cup launched with historic milestones July 4, 2026 Men urge to take more active role in caregiving 4 Men urge to take more active role in caregiving July 4, 2026