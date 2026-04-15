2026 Sir Charles Williams Fishing Tournament sails off admin Published: April 15, 2026 | Updated: April 15, 2026 1 min read The 2026 edition of the Sir Charles Williams International Fishing Tournament got underway this morning. CBC’s Ann-Marie Burke tells us more. Post navigation Previous: Title race heats up in BFA PremiershipNext: Brianna Skeete’s journey of determination honoured with a scholarship Related Stories Brianna Skeete’s journey of determination honoured with a scholarship admin April 15, 2026 Tragedy strikes as young law student shot dead outside family home admin April 15, 2026 Government moves to improve accessibility for PWDs admin April 15, 2026 PM Mottley calls for urgent global financial reform admin April 15, 2026 Title race heats up in BFA Premiership admin April 15, 2026 Police investigating unnatural death at St. Michael quarry admin April 15, 2026 Regional News PM Mottley calls for urgent global financial reform 1 PM Mottley calls for urgent global financial reform April 15, 2026 Government moves to improve accessibility for PWDs 2 Government moves to improve accessibility for PWDs April 15, 2026 Tragedy strikes as young law student shot dead outside family home 3 Tragedy strikes as young law student shot dead outside family home April 15, 2026 Brianna Skeete’s journey of determination honoured with a scholarship 4 Brianna Skeete’s journey of determination honoured with a scholarship April 15, 2026