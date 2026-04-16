The Barbados Community College was abuzz with activity recently for the 2026 International Day of Sport for Development and Peace fair.

Held under the theme “Sport: Building Bridges, Breaking Barriers”, the event showcased numerous federations and activities promoting social harmony, inclusion, and community development.

There were live demonstrations and interactive sessions featuring disciplines such as road tennis, squash, wrestling, skateboarding, and para-sports.

Intern at the Barbados Olympic Association, Kasahra Hinds, says the 20 sports on display were well received by the public.