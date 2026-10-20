The race for places at the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney is officially underway here in Barbados, as the World Netball Sydney 2027 Americas Qualifier got off to a start at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium this afternoon.

Eight teams are battling for regional supremacy, with the top two finishers securing qualification for next year’s global showpiece in Australia.

First out of the blocks were the Calypso Girls of Trinidad and Tobago, taking on Grenada’s Spice Girls.

And it was the Trinis who set the early pace, taking control from the first quarter to establish a commanding 20-7 lead.

The Calypso Girls continued to dictate the tempo in the second quarter, extending their advantage to 36-15 at the half-time break.

Grenada looked to fight back after the interval, but Trinidad and Tobago maintained their advantage, leading 48-29 at the end of the third quarter.

And there was no let-up from the Trinis in the final period, as they closed out a comfortable 61-45 victory to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Also taking an early win were St Vincent and the Grenadines, who defeated the USA 50-47.

But before the on-court battles began, the participating nations came together for an evening of celebration, regional unity and reflection at last night’s opening and candlelight ceremony at the Hilton Hotel.