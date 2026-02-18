21-year-old remanded to Dodds on multiple charges, including murder

A 21-year-old man has been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service after being charged with multiple offences, including murder.

Jacobi Tyrike Nicholas Gilkes of #2 Golden Rock, Pinelands, St. Michael, was arrested by the Barbados Police Service’s Major Crime Unit and the Criminal Investigations Department at Hastings and Worthing.

He has been charged with the murder of Anderson Calderon, which occurred on June 16, 2025.

Gilkes also faces two counts of endangering life and one count of unlawful use of a firearm, on June 16, 2025.

Additionally, he has been charged with two counts of robbery committed between September 12 and October 2, 2025, involving items valued at a total of $17,980.

He has also been charged with serious bodily harm and unlawful use of a firearm in connection with an incident on October 2, 2025.

Gilkes appeared before Chief Magistrate Deidre McKenna in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court today and was not required to plead to the indictable offences.

He was remanded to Dodds Prison and is scheduled to reappear on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at the District ‘A’ Traffic Court.