22-year-old woman charged with murder of Mesha Pierre

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (North) has arrested and formally charged Kaena Luenda O’Garro, 22, of Rose Hill, St. Peter, with the murder of Mesha Pierre, which occurred on October 10, 2026.

O’Garro appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the Holetown Magistrates’ Court today and was not allowed to plead to the indictable offence.

She was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) and is scheduled to reappear on Monday, November 9, 2026.