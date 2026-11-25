Government has spent $246.4 million more on energy imports during the first nine months of this year compared with the same period in 2025.

The figure was disclosed by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley as she delivered the Central Bank of Barbados’ 51st Sir Winston Scott Memorial Lecture earlier this week.

The Prime Minister said the additional expenditure represented a significant sum of money that the Government had not anticipated having to spend at the start of the year.

She added that the Government continues to do everything possible to shield Barbadians from rising global energy prices.