26 Special Constables Transition to Full Police Officers
Twenty-six Special Constables have now successfully transitioned to full Police Constable within the Barbados Police Service.
Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Sonia Boyce says this represents not just a change in title, but formal recognition of the officers’ growth, dedication and readiness to shoulder the full responsibilities of policing in a democratic society.
She was speaking during a transition ceremony this morning at the Hastings/Worthing Police Station.