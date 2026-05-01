27 athletes expected to represent Barbados at Commonwealth Games

Twenty-seven athletes are expected to represent Barbados at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland this summer.

Confirmation has come from Barbados Chef de Mission for the Games, Shelley-Ann Griffith.

Speaking to CBC Sports, Griffith says despite several media reports, the selection process for athletes for the July 23 to August 2 event has not been finalised.

The scaled-down Commonwealth Games will feature ten sports and six para-sports across four venues.

Griffith also revealed that some major adjustments have been made for the Games.