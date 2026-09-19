300 enterprises using Barbados Electronic Single Window

The online digital platform designed to streamline business transactions and trade processes between the trading community and multiple Government agencies is being utilised.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley reported that 300 enterprises are using Barbados’ Electronic Single Window (ESW), which allows users to electronically obtain required licences, permits, certificates, and other trade documents for imports and exports.

It speeds up the movement of legitimate goods across borders and reduces time spent travelling between regulatory offices, cuts trade-related transaction expenses, and is supposed to eliminate heavy bureaucracy.

And she says the majority of Government agencies are on the system, with several still to join.

The Prime Minister spoke about the initiative, which her Government has pushed since coming to office in 2018, while addressing the Leo Leacock Memorial Lecture, as part of the Small Business Week of activities.