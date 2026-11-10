Thirty-one Barbadian gymnasts are set to represent the nation in the Bahamas this week, hoping to bring home an even larger medal haul than last year.

The team will compete at the third annual CARIFTA Artistic Gymnastics Championships, which runs from November 13 to 15.

Barbados will field a much larger contingent this year, with 11 more gymnasts than last year’s team.

The Bajan squad will test its skills against athletes from the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.

In another first for Barbados, this year’s team brings together gymnasts from two clubs: Flip Gym Barbados and Anomoly Dance Academy.

Head coach Alison Jackson is confident the squad will perform well.