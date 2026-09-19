Barbados is stepping onto the regional gymnastics stage with a bigger squad this year, sending 31 athletes to the CARIFTA Gymnastics Championships in The Bahamas.

The contingent marks a significant increase from the 20 representatives who competed at last year’s championships in Trinidad and Tobago.

The squad was officially unveiled recently at the Barbados Football Association headquarters, as preparations gather momentum for the third edition of the regional meet, set for November 13th to 15th.

President of the Barbados Amateur Gymnastics Association, Sheldene Pinder, says the island’s female gymnasts have assembled an impressive group.

Pinder is confident the team can raise the bar this year, building on last year’s 17-medal haul and third-place finish.