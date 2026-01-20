33-year-old pleads guilty to possession of cannabis

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the in possession of cannabis within the precincts of the Supreme Court on January 19, 2026.

Julius Demario Ifill, 33, of Richards Land, Bush Hall, St. Michael, appeared before Magistrate Oliver Thomas in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court today.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of Possession of Cannabis.

The suspected cannabis was an estimated weight of 7.65 grams with a street value of $50.00 BDS.

He was fined $700.00 Bds, to be paid within one week, or face a default sentence of 30 days at the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds).