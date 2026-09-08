39-year-old man charged with murder of father

A 39-year-old man from Jericho, near Market Hill, St George, has been charged with the murder of his father.

The Barbados Police Service says its Criminal Investigations Department South arrested and formally charged Eadiun Nicholas Neriah Cobham in connection with the killing of Edwin Cobham.

Police say the killing occurred between July 5 and 6, 2026.

Cobham appeared before Magistrate Bernadeth John in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He was not required to enter a plea, as the charge of murder is indictable.

He has been remanded to the custody of the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds and will reappear in court on October 5, 2026.