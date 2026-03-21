6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Mid-Atlantic Ridge, no threat to Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is advising the public that a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck near the northern Mid-Atlantic Ridge this morning at 8:17 a.m. local time.

The Met Office states that, based on available data, there is no tsunami threat to Barbados from this earthquake.

As a result, there are no tsunami watches or warnings in effect for the island.

According to preliminary data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, the quake originated at coordinates 23.8°N, 45.8°W at a depth of just one kilometre.

An earthquake information statement (alert level green) is issued to inform the public about the occurrence of an earthquake with no tsunami-generating potential.

These statements are used to prevent unnecessary evacuations, as the earthquake may have been felt in coastal areas.