A total of 96 candidates have successfully completed the nomination process for the general elections slated for February 11.

Confirmation came from the Electoral and Boundaries Commission, which conducted the process.

The list includes 30 candidates each from the Barbados Labour Party and the Democratic Labour Party.

Also in the running are 12 candidates from the Friends of Democracy party.

Joining the race as well are 12 candidates from the People’s Coalition for Progress, an alliance of the Conservative Barbados Leadership Party, the United Progressive Party and the New National Party.

Three candidates have been registered by the Bajan Free Party.

One candidate each has been nominated by Solutions Barbados, Barbados Sovereignty Party and Reform Barbados.