A social media post carrying both political and legal implications, which has resulted in an arrest.

Circulating today was a video showing a young man from the Christ Church East constituency displaying an election circular, allegedly from candidate Wilfred Abrahams’ constituency office, containing a number of one-hundred- and fifty-dollar bills.

The implications of vote-buying were refuted and condemned by candidate Wilfred Abrahams.

Speaking with CBC News, Mr. Abrahams said he received numerous messages about the video and has since reported the matter to the police.

The candidate said those who know him well understand that he would never engage in what is being alleged in the video.

He also made it clear that he was not involved in preparing the envelopes.

Mr. Abrahams further claimed that several people who alerted him to the video told him they had received it from one of his political opponents.

He added that residents of Christ Church East, particularly from the Silver Sands area, have since reached out to express solidarity and support.