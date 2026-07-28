Access arrangements and passes will be provided for employees of businesses affected by temporary road closures for the State Funeral of National Hero The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers.

This follows extensive consultations between the National Organising Committee and the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A statement from the committee says businesses will be advised of access times and routes to enable the movement of workers and minimise disruption.

While roads will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic, pedestrian access will be maintained, and there will be a progressive reopening following the passage of the procession.