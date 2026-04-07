Barbados’ accommodation sector has not been negatively impacted by the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association says it has not received reports of any changes in bookings since January in response to the conflict.

This confirmation from Chief Executive Officer of the BHTA, Senator Ryan Forde.

However, Senator Forde says the association continues to monitor the developing situation.

Meanwhile, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. has announced the launch of a new non-stop air service from Halifax on Air Canada, marking a significant milestone for the destination and the first new route established from that market in several years.

In response, Senator Forde says the BHTA is pleased with the development.