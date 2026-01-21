Acting Magistrate Oliver Thomas dies at age 39

Less than 24 hours after dealing with several matters in District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court Number One, Acting Magistrate Oliver Thomas has died.

According to reports, the 39-year-old died yesterday following a sudden illness.

Thomas, who was married, was admitted to the Bar in 2014 and joined the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions a year later.

He served as a Principal State Counsel prior to his swearing-in as a magistrate on January 2nd.

Thomas was the grandson of the late Marcus Thomas, the first Police Commissioner of St Vincent and the Grenadines. His father, the late Justice Errol Thomas, served as a High Court Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.