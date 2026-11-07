Adaptable leadership key to navigating challenges in accounting profession
Leadership is essential to guiding the accounting profession through evolving challenges.
That message was underscored by keynote speaker at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados’ Annual Conference, Lisa Haydon.
The Chief Executive Officer and founder of Pivotal Growth Incorporated focused on the pivotal role of leadership.
She says adaptable leadership fosters resilience and innovation in the industry.
Trevor Thorpe reports.