Adrian ‘AC’ Clarke crowned 2026 Pic-O-De-Crop Monarch

Adrian ‘AC’ Clarke of the Barbados Public Workers’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited De Big Show Tent is the new Calypso Monarch of Barbados.

He captured the Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De-Crop Finals, powered by Q100.7 FM, held at the National Botanical Gardens, with his song Legends From the Grave.

Kid Site of the C.O. Williams House of Soca Tent placed second with Talk Like Mia, while De Big Show’s I-Web secured third with Colours in B.

Defending monarch Mr Blood, also of the De Big Show Tent, finished fourth with Ain’t Leaving.

As the 2026 Pic-O-De-Crop Monarch, Clarke has the option of choosing either a 2026 GAC EMKOO vehicle or $100,000 in cash as his prize.

The reigning monarch says it feels great to win another crown.