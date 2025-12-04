Child’s rights advocate The Honourable Faith Marshall-Harris is applauding the efforts of the justice system to move promptly to address cases involving minors.

She tells CBC News while it is common for children who suffer sexual abuse in the home at the hands of people known to them, too often they have had to wait until adulthood for their cases to be resolved.

That, she says, is gradually becoming an issue of the past.

The member of the United Nations Committee on Rights of the Child says while this still remains a major concern.

And the advocate is issuing a reminder to the powers that be that it is a traumatising experience for an individual who was raped as a child to go before a jury and give evidence when they are in their early 20’s.