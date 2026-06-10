Advocate calls for legislation to support school nutrition policy

A call has been made for legislation to support the implementation of Barbados’ National School Nutrition Policy, with advocates arguing that a legal framework is necessary to ensure the initiative’s long-term success.

Technical Advisor at the Healthy Caribbean Coalition, Pierre Cooke Jr., has welcomed the Government’s introduction of the policy, describing it as a positive step towards improving the health and well-being of children across the island.

Cooke Jr. was speaking at the Heart and Stroke Foundation’s initiative, Hope for the Future, in National Heroes Square.

He believes there is a critical gap that must be addressed to maximise the policy’s effectiveness.

He argued that without supporting legislation, the policy may lack the enforcement mechanisms needed to achieve its intended outcomes.

According to Cooke Jr., implementing laws to underpin the National School Nutrition Policy would provide a comprehensive framework to guide schools, parents and other stakeholders in promoting healthier eating habits among children.

He said such measures would help establish clear standards and accountability while ensuring that families are equipped with the information and resources needed to make sound nutritional choices both inside and outside of school.