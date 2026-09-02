The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Accident and Emergency Department continues to experience a significant increase in patients.

Head, Dr. Anne-Marie Cruickshank, says people are presenting with respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and influenza, complications associated with chronic non-communicable disease and trauma-related injuries.

The medical professionals are also seeing elderly patients with signs and symptoms of dehydration.

She is addressing the developing situation through a statement to the media.

The department is sincerely apologising for any inconvenience the long wait times have caused, as it continues to manage the surge in urgent patients.